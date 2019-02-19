Shocking images of rubbish and litter at Burnley beauty spot sparks county council litter pick review

A county council is reviewing its litter picking scheme after a dog walker spotted stacks of rubbish and litter at one of Burnley's top beauty spots.

Teresa Gibb was horrified to see the stream close to the entrance of Towneley Park, awash with plastic bottles, empty crisp packets and other debris during one of her regular walks.

This shocking image of a duck swimming around a rubbish strewn stream in Burnley's Towneley Park was sent in by a reader.

Ducks were swimming around in the litter and Teresa was distressed when she spotted a dead heron.

She said: "This is a lovely spot and come here regularly so it was very upsetting to see the amount of rubbish that had been dumped there and also the dead heron."

The area affected was close to the bridge that leads to Unity College just a few yards from the entrance to the park.

Ownership of the land falls between Burnley Borough Council and Lancashire County Council.

Another shocking image of plastic bottles and other rubbish caught in reeds in the stream at Burnley's Towneley Park.

Teresa, who walks in the area on a regular basis with her Staffordshire bull terrier, Freddie, contacted Burnley Borough Council and a team was despatched to clear up the area owned by the local authority.

Teresa added: "They made a good job and had to work around another heron that was spotted hiding under the bridge."

Lancashire County Council has also commissioned a contractor to arrange a clean up at the site and a spokesman said that current responsibilities for litter picking and grounds maintenance are being reviewed.

The spokesman said: "The review will be carried out in consultation with school representatives and Burnley Borough Council's Parks Team to keep the area clean and tidy."