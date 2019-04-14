Shocking images of Burnley two car road smash

These shocking images were taken at the scene of a road accident in Burnley earlier this evening.

Emergency services were called out when a car collided with a stationery vehicle in Barden Lane at the junction with Windermere Avenue.

This image shows the car involved in the road collision in Barden Lane, a BMW, has almost lost the roof entirely in the impact of the crash. The driver was not seriously injured.

At first the driver of the vehicle was believed to have suffered serious injuries as he appeared to be unconscious.

His vehicle, a black BMW, was severely damaged and the roof of the car appears to be totally destroyed.

Debris from the vehicle was scattered across the area and also hit other cars in the street.

Police closed off the road while investigations were carried out.

A spokesman for Burnley Police said: "At first the driver appeared to be unconscious although he was breathing.

"But he soon revived was able to speak and was treated at the scene by paramedics."