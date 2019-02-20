Shock images show aftermath of huge blaze that destroyed art gallery in Padiham

These shocking images show the damage caused by a fire that destroyed a building in Padiham town centre.



The photographs were taken by Peter Rostron who owns the property in Burnley Road that went up in flames on Thursday, February 7th.

The burned out former Storm Art Gallery in Padiham

Housing an art gallery, dozens of paintings and equipment were lost in the fire, but Mr Rostron has vowed to get the building repaired and restored as quickly as possible. The businessman has thanked the community for the support and help he has received since the fire.

Debris left in the fire that destroyed the former Storm Art Gallery in Padiham.

A section of the burned out interior of the former art gallery.

The fire burned through the entire roof of the property.

A poignant image of paintings destroyed in the fire that had be disposed of.