Shock death of former soldier and Clarets fan Rodney

A former soldier, who had only returned to live in the town he grew up in last year, has died suddenly at the age of 42.

Rodney Griffiths had settled back in Burnley with his wife Lorraine and their 15-year-old daughter Ellie-Rose after a career spanning 21 years in the armed forces.

Rodney, who was affectionately known as 'Griff' served with the Third Battalion parachute regiment and he rose to the rank of colour sergeant.

He was given full military honours at his funeral held at Habergham Church in Burnley.

It had been a boyhood dream of Rodney's to either become a footballer or join the army.

Rodney, who suffered a sudden heart attack, was a former pupil of Casterton Primary School and the former Barden High. He joined up at 17 where he was initially based at Catterick and during his military career he served in Northern Ireland, Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan.

A talented footballer, Rodney played for Burnley Youth before he joined the army and he was a lifelong Clarets fan.

Rodney had spent several years living in Colchester but was enjoying life back in Burnley and also his job at Fagan and Whalley in Padiham where he had made many new friends.

A lover of the outdoor life, Rodney loved to build things and he had completed, with the help of his dad Barry, a hot tub and log cabin. Rodney also had an artistic talent and once built a 12 foot tall snowman.

Rodney also leaves his mum Carol, stepmum Caroline, brothers Craig and Callum and stepchildren Cassie and Ricky.