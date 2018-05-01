Shock as RDA Trading ceases trading

A popular Burnley discount store has closed suddenly, to the shock of many loyal customers.



Shoppers at RDA Trading in Plumbe Street were surprised to see the gates closed at the end of trading on Saturday with a notice that the business had closed and thanking customers for the last 20 years.

The firm's website also carries a statement confirming the closure and adding that any customers waiting for orders will be contacted shortly.

RDA Trading – which was located on the site of the former Taskers – suffered a devastating fire just on June 8th, 2011, which gutted the premises.

Owner Mr Rob Hutchinson thanked his loyal customers after revealing the shop recorded a 400% increase on normal footfall on its first day of re-opening weeks later.