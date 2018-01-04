Shock as Burnley restaurant closes

A popular Burnley restaurant has announced it is to close with immediate effect.

Kenank's Bar and Grill in Barracks Road made the announcement on its Facebook page today.

The restaurant, which specialised in burgers and other American inspired food, was opened in 2014 by Burnley man David Hankinson with a promise to provide good quality takeaway-style dishes.

The concept proved to be a huge hit with local diners and for former Ivy Bank High pupil David it was a labour of love.

The takeaway will still continue to run out of the building in Barracks Road.

A statement on the eaterie's Facebook page read:

"We would like to let all our customers know, both old and new, that we will be closing the restaurant with immediate effect. As tough as the decision has been, we are confident it is the right one.

"Going forward, we are going to be focusing on the takeaway which continues to go from strength to strength, so the good news is you can still get your Kenank’s burger delivered to your door, seven days a week. A revamp of the takeaway menu is long overdue, and we are currently working on some new, exciting dishes to add to it, so stick with us and we are sure you will not be disappointed.

"Since opening the restaurant three years ago, we have had some amazing comedy nights, tribute nights, and band nights and we hope to continue with these going forward in the future, so please keep an eye on our website kenanks.com for events.

"It’s a fantastic venue, a great amount of time, money and love has gone into transforming it from a derelict building into what you see today, the venue will be available for hire for birthdays, weddings and parties, any enquiries, please contact us on our Facebook page Kenank’s Burger Take Away.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all the staff and customers that have come through our doors over the past three years, and we hope to see you all soon at the event nights or when you order a take away.

"Thanks for the memories guys, the dream isn’t over, we are just taking it in another direction…."