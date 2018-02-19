Shock as Burnley Half Marathon cancelled

Runners preparing to compete in Burnley's hugely anticipated half marathon will not get past the start line after Burnley Council withdrew permission to stage the race.

Independent company, Blitzrun, which was organising the race to be held on Sunday, March 25th, has been informed by Burnley Council it will have to cancel the plans because it failed to supply an appropriate traffic management plan by the final deadline which was issued to them.

On this basis, Blitzrun do not have and will not have permission to run a race on the highway: provisional permission to use park space had been given on the condition that the traffic management plan would be finalised by now.

The route had been set to take in the Long Causeway towards Hebden Bridge, and had already attracted lots of runners who had paid a £30 entrance fee.

Mike Waite, chairman of the Burnley Events Safety Advisory Group, said: “We are aware that this event has been publicised in a range of places, including websites which list upcoming races.

"We have informed the organisations which run the websites that the race organisers do not in fact have permission to go ahead. Anyone who has registered for the March 25th race, or who has any queries, should contact the race organisers Blitzrun. In particular, anyone who has paid a registration fee for the event and is seeking a refund should contact Blitzrun.

“The Events Safety Advisory Group, which includes Burnley Council, the police and Lancashire County Council, work with many independent organisations who wish to organise events, so that they run their events safely and properly. On the rare occasions when an organisation does not follow our requirements and advice, it is necessary to withdraw any provisional approvals which had been given to the event.

“We will of course continue to work with other charities, companies and groups who are organising events properly and successfully”.

It was confirmed that the town’s biggest running event of the year is definitely still on and is going ahead.

The Burnley 10k, organised by Run For All with support from the Asda Foundation, takes place on Sunday July 15th, and begins and finishes in Towneley Park.