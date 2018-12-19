Sheltered scheme residents and fire service join forces for festive fire safety message

Residents and staff from two sheltered schemes in Burnley and Padiham joined together with staff at Burnley Fire Station to record a festive fire safety message.

A new version of ‘The 12 Days of Christmas’ was composed by residents of Calico Homes’ Viking Place and Crosshills sheltered schemes, with the traditional lyrics replaced with important tips to help people across the region keep their homes save over the Christmas period.

Residents and staff travelled to Burnley Fire Station, where they recorded their catchy song while wearing festive costumes.

The video was uploaded to YouTube earlier this week, and residents are urging users to share the message far and wide to get their message to as many people as possible.

Elaine Walsh, Independent Living Officer for Calico Homes, said: “We’ve always had a close relationship with the staff at Burnley Fire Station, so it was fantastic for us all to come together to share such an important message in a unique and festive way.

“Everyone was on fine voice and we hope everyone learns something from the words the residents put together.”