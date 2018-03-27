"She'll be missed": Inspirational Burnley care home worker retires

After almost two decades of working at Dove Court Care Home in Burnley, the establishment's much-loved house manager has retired, with her colleagues showering her in gifts in recognition of an "inspirational" person.



Keen to treat Tricia Conti (60) to the send-off she deserved, staff at the care home on Shuttleworth Street held a farewell do for her on March 9th to thank her for all her hard work over the years, with the regional manager presenting her with a bunch of flowers and a box of chocolates.

"She's a popular member of staff, very well liked," said Sheila Anderson, the home's Activities Coordinator. "She got loads of flowers and gifts from staff, and we were able to get her a gift as well, which was lovely. It was a nice do; she'll be missed.

"She's been a long-standing member of staff; one of her colleagues Edna wrote a poem for her and gave her a big embrace," Sheila said of Tricia, who said that she would miss her colleagues and that while there have been a lot of changes across the sector, she had loved every minute working there. "It was lovely."

Despite having broken her hip in a "freak" fall at home last year, Tricia has come roaring back and is aiming to make the most of her retirement, with Sheila explaining that her dream is to do up a bungalow now that she has more spare time.

"She's hoping to get a bungalow to do up: that's her dream," said Sheila. "She's looking for a fixer-upper! She's always been keen to stay active; she's a keen walker as well. She's an inspiration to all those who work with her, she's a really lovely person."