Seven score across the board for Read GCSE pupil Ben

Read teenager Ben Bulloch was among the students at Blackburn's Westholme School who are celebrating excellent GCSE results today.

Ben (16) was among 45% of students at the school who all achieved grade 7 and above in their subjects.

Principal Lynne Horner said she was pleased with the results, describing GCSEs as the "essential career passport for young people."

She said: "It is clear that our students have worked very hard, fulfilling their academic goals.

"I commend the dedication of my teachers too who have worked through the substantial exam changes with their customary professionalism."