Settle storyteller brings her vivid Indian childhood to life in new Brierfield show

Bringing her moving Memories of an Indian Childhood show to Brierfield next week, a Settle-based storyteller is out to envelop her audiences in the sights and sounds of Bombay with a heartwarming piece of theatre.

Sita Brand, director of Settle Stories, certainly has a tale to tell, and through her much-anticipated show, she aims to bring to life the kaleidoscopic nature of her childhood on the sub-continent. Born in Bombay to an Indian father and an English mother, Sita lived in India until she was 15, inhabiting a cross-over world of both British and Indian cultures.

Through her enchanting storytelling, Sita conjures up the world of her childhood through light-hearted stories of large families, stubborn hairdos, and romantic train journeys interspersed with more hard-hitting tales of her father's gruelling exodus from Burma at the onset of World War Two and the Indian Emergency of 1975, which saw her come to Britain.

"We lost all our rights - there was no free press, there was no freedom of religion, there was no freedom of movement, and there was no freedom of speech," says Sita. "That was a formative time in my life and one which I feel is so important to share."

Lyndsey Wilson, Scheme Manager for Spot On Lancashire, added: “We’re so excited to be bringing Sita Brand’s show to Lancashire. Sita is the kind of storyteller who has the audience hanging on every word. Her stories are entrancing and her ability to conjure up the essence of a place and time is a real joy to behold.”

Heading to Brierfield Library on Thursday 11 April at 7pm, tickets for the show are £8 for adults and £6 for concessions, and can be purchased at the library or by emailing brierfield.library@lancashire.gov.uk. For more information on Spot On's schedule, head to www.spotonlancashire.co.uk or contact Lyndsey on 01254 660360 or at hello@spotonlancashire.co.uk.