A Burnley church is holding an ecumenical Epiphany carol service in aid of Pendleside Hospice.

St Catherine's Church, Todmorden Road, has invited the Burnley Alliance Silver Band, Springfield School choir and soloist John Garrett to perform at the service on Sunday, January 6th.

A reading will be given on behalf of Pendleside Hospice by volunteer Roger Baldwin at the service which starts at 6-30pm.