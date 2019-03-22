Separate new homes developments given green light in Padiham

Two separate plans for new houses to be built in Padiham have been given the green light.



The applications were considered and accepted by Burnley Borough Council's Development Control Committee last night.

The first application related to plans to build 45 more new homes on land at the west side of Station Road and next to Green Lane.

The project would be the latest phase in a development which has already seen 43 houses built and a further 22 already approved. Work would see 22 one and two bedroom apartments and four semi-detached houses of two and three beds built initially, followed by 14 two-bed semi-detached, two three-bed semi-detached and a terrace of three two and three bed semi-detached.

Councillors also approved an application to build five new terraced homes on land at Grove Lane and High Street in Padiham, a steep slope which many years ago was the site of housing but in more recent years has become overgrown with vegetation.



Three letters of objection were sent to the council by neighbours, citing a number of concerns including the impact of road safety, the unsuitability of the narrow street for emergency vehicles, and the belief that the new houses would be out of places with the current houses nearby that were built in 1873.