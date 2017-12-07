"Secret Santa" businessman wants to make Christmas the best one ever for a deserving family

A Burnley dad-of-two, who has built a thriving business from scratch, wants to share his success with a family from his hometown.

The businessman, who wishes to remain anonymous, would like to give a cash gift to a family who may be struggling as the countdown to Christmas is well underway.

He was inspired to do something to help after seeing so many hard working families struggling to pay bills and buy Christmas presents for their children.

He said: "There are people in this town who work hard for their families but still don't seem to have a lot.

"I have worked hard for what I have but I consider myself to be very lucky and I don't take anything for granted.

"This is not about me though, it is about making Christmas really special and memorable for someone who deserves it."

Do you know someone who deserves the best Christmas ever?

If you would like to nominate someone please email sue.plunkett@jpress.co.uk with brief details of the family or person who you believe deserves this special gift.