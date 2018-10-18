Searching for better ways to live in harmony

The historic church of St John the Evangelist in Worsthorne was the setting for a ‘Scriptual Reasoning’ multi-faith event.

Building Bridges in Burnley organised the event which was led by Moulana Saleem Seedat, the chaplain at Accrington College, with the topic focusing on ‘Abraham/Ibrahim our father in faith’.

Two passages from Bible and Qur’an were selected for the study, each referring to the father of all monotheistic Abrahamic faiths – Islam, Christianity and Judaism.

This year, in addition to faith leaders from Islam and Christianity there were two representatives from the Baha'i faith.

Organiser Mozaquir Ali said: “We live in a multi cultural and multi faith society and must find better ways to live alongside each other. We can only do this when we know and understand each other better that helps live in cohesion, harmony and peace.”

In depth discussion took place in small groups to increase understanding of the messages within the holy books. Participants then shared their understanding and thoughts.

Newly arrived Methodist minister in Burnley, the Rev. Philip Taylor, said: “I appreciated the opportunity to spend time studying scripture together with other faith leaders and to learn from one another.

“The event was very stimulating, thought provoking and most of all encouraging. In the midst of a very busy schedule it was time well spent and I look forward to future opportunities for us to come together.”

Trustee of Building Bridges Coun. Beatrice Foster said: “Everyone found it a stimulating time of discussion and a deepening of understanding.”