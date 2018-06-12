Search to find Burnley town centre Good Samaritan who handed in stolen wallet

Police are searching for a Good Samaritan who handed in a wallet, containing £400, that was stolen from an 81-year-old man.

The victim was targeted in Burnley town centre on Thurday, May 31st, and his wallet stolen.

It was discovered outside the Marks and Spencer store in St James Street and Burnley and Padiham Police would like to find the honest person who handed the wallet into a bank.

If you are that person or you know who it is please contact PC 2934 Marsden on 07919566377 or email 2934@Lancashire.pnn.police.uk.