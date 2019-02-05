Search launched to find owner of Lottery ticket worth £250,000

A search has been launched to find the owner of a lottery ticket worth a life-changing quarter-of-a-million pounds.

The appeal to find the winning owner was launched on Monday after a spokesman from the Health Lottery revealed the £250,000 ticket, which was drawn from the second Mega Raffle of 2019, had been purchased from a Tesco Extra store in Accrington.

Potentially the winner could be from the Burnley, Pendle or Ribble Valley area.

The draw in which the winning ticket was chosen took place on Friday, January 1st.

The unclaimed and winning ticket number is EH010209734, and potential winners are asked to visit the Health Lottery website or to call the helpline on 08443755555.