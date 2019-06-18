Search begins to find the 'best of the best' Burnley apprentices

The search has begun to find the top apprentices and employers from across the North West.

Entries have opened for the Inspire and Achieve awards that recognise the commitment, innovation and motivation of the best Themis apprentices and employers.

This year apprentices and employers from Themis, which is the apprenticeship and business training division of Burnley College, are being encouraged to nominate themselves in nine categories covering a range of industries.

Each category recognises the achievements of apprentices at all stages of their career, as well as leading employers. A panel of specialist judges will then shortlist finalists ahead of a glittering awards ceremony on September 5th attended by leaders of industry, top employers, apprentices and their families.

Simon Jordan, Director of Themis at Burnley College, said:“This year we are looking for the best of the best.

"The winners of 2019 Themis Inspire and Achieve Awards will be those individuals and employers who stand head and shoulders above the rest, whose determination and expertise act as an inspiration for others and who truly reflect the values we hold at Themis.

“Themis Apprentices are among the very best in the country: their passion, skill and ambition makes them ideal members of the workforce and these awards recognise the valued role they play in helping to drive their employer’s business to new heights.

"They are bold. They are brave. They are brilliant.

“The employers with whom Themis works are among the most forward-thinking in the country.

"Employers who recognise the vital role that apprentices can play in bringing new skills and knowledge, as well as energy and innovation, to the business. They are truly invested in creating the dynamic and dedicated workforce of tomorrow which will take the nation’s industry to the forefront of the global economy.”

Themis is one of the largest apprenticeship providers in Lancashire with over 1,200 apprentices working towards qualifications in over 50 industry areas.

Themis apprentices and employers alike are encouraged to submit their entries in a variety of categories which can be found at www.burnley.ac.uk/thebest. The closing date for entries is June 23rd..

Simon added: “We are calling on apprentices and employers alike to step forward and submit their nominations to receive the recognition they deserve and to showcase the depth of talent we have here in the North West."