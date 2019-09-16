Search begins to find new manager to take over reins of popular Burnley community centre

An appeal has gone out to find someone to take over the running of a popular community centre in Burnley that is set to close its doors at the end of this month.

Burnley Council is hoping to find someone to step into the shoes of Karen Heseltine the manager of the Burnley Wood Community Centre, who announced last week she was bowing out of the role after almost nine years.

The news came as a body blow to the community as Karen and a band of volunteers have worked tirelessly to transform the centre into a thriving hub.

Working entirely voluntarily Karen has also brought in around £200,000 worth of grants and funding to pay for refurbishment at the Springfield Road centre which includes a fitted kitchen, state of the art IT suite, sensory room, office space and new windows and doors.

Burnley Council, which owns the building, is now hoping to hear from an individual or community group or organisation who would be interested in taking on the running of the centre.

Coun. Cosima Towneley, the council’s executive member for community and environmental services, said: “This is an opportunity to take over the running of a popular community centre and continue to provide a valuable community asset for the benefit of local residents.

“We are looking for an enterprising and resilient individual or group who can rise to the challenge and help contribute to the continuing vitality of the Burnley Wood community.”

The council is looking for someone who has the 'skills, enthusiasm and initiative to develop the centre and continue to provide a valuable place for people to meet and enjoy a wide range of activities.'

A successful applicant would need to be able to:

* Provide a long-term income to be sustainable through a variety of sources

* Cover the cost of maintaining the building and running activities

* Apply for grant funding, hire out community spaces and deliver contracts

* Adapt to changing circumstances

* Identify and understand the issues that matter most to local residents

Further details are available from Andrew Leah at aleah@burnley.gov.uk. Expressions of interest should be submitted to Mr Leah by noon Friday, October 4th.