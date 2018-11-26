Scourge of fly-tipping in Burnley falling but still seven incidents a day

Fly-tipping in Burnley has fallen over the past five years, but new data has revealed there are still seven incidents of illegal dumping every day in the borough.

Data released by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has revealed that there were 2,660 fly-tipping incidents in Burnley in the 12 months to March.

Tipping incidents in Burnley most commonly involved volumes of waste that were the equivalent of a small van load.

However, the borough is bucking the national trend in that incidents have reduced by 32%.

The majority of fly-tipping sites in Burnley - 58% of them - were on back alleyways.

Burnley Council has vowed to continue the fight against the ‘epidemic’ of fly-tipping

A Burnley Council spokesman said: “It’s good to see that Burnley is bucking the national trend and has seen the number of fly-tipping incidents drop by a third in the past five years.

“However, there are still far too many incidents and the blame is firmly on the shoulders of those responsible for dumping rubbish without a care for the impact it has on the environment and our communities.

“We will prosecute fly-tippers where we can gather sufficient evidence against them.

“Recently a Padiham man was ordered to pay £600 for dumping rubbish after he was caught on camera set up by our officers to monitor a known blackspot area.

“We want to continue to see fly-tipping reduced and members of the public can help by reporting incidents and, where possible, provide firm evidence about who’s responsible so that we can pursue and prosecute them.”