Science students have high flying ambitions in robotics competition

Aviation is the theme of a science competition students from a Padiham high school are aiming to win this year.

Shuttleworth Community College's Robotics Club has entered the Tomorrow's Engineers EEP Robotics Challenge, a national competition for students aged 11-14. And this year's team is hoping victory will be theirs for 2018.

As last year the robotics team won the Best Robot Design and Programming Knowledge award at Preston's College, against 44 other teams.

The Tomorrow's Engineers Challenge involves programming a self-built lego robot to complete a range of challenges.

Student Amber Cross said: "We were inspired by the success of last year's team to enter the Robotics Challenge again.

"I enjoy STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) subjects and the Robotics Club lets me take it a step further."

The first round of the competition is in March at BAE Systems.