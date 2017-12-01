Science mad students test Big Bang theory

Flames, fake blood and foaming pumpkins are helping to make science fun at Burnley's Blessed Trinity RC High School.

Students in the school's science club are getting to grips with the subject in a series of exciting experiments.

Grace Astin and Dylan Cole try out a science experiment with a bunsen burner at the Blessed Trinity science club.

The popular club runs every Tuesday for years seven and eight students.

Pupil Amy Wilkinson said: "Science Club is great fun, you do really cool experiments. I like science and this has encouraged me even more."

Science teacher Emilie Greenwood said: "This is the second year of our Science Club and it's for students who have expressed an interest in science as they maybe look towards STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) careers.

"They enjoy it as they have more time to carry out experiments.

"They especially like making slime and fake blood!"