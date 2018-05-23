Science festival promises to be bigger and better for 2018

The countdown is on to Burnley College's unique Science and Technology Festival next month.



And this year the event promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Virtual Reality is one of the attractions at the Burnley College Science Festival

Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths will be explored at the free, family-friendly event at the college on Saturday, June 16th.

Running from 10am to 3pm, the popular festival is now in its third year and promises an exciting range of live experiments, hands-on activities and fun games to appeal to young and old alike, with experts on hand to explain the science behind the fun.

Attractions on the day include:

* Titan the Robot

* Create and launch your own rocket

* Make your own slime

* Masterclass in how to make artificial blood

* Virtual Reality experiences

* Science-themed photo booth

* Velcro wall

* Bouncy castle



Simon Jordan, Deputy Principal of Burnley College, said: “The Burnley College Science and Technology Festival has become a highlight in the local calendar and attracts crowds from across East Lancashire.

"We’re excited to be hosting this awesome festival once again, with even more activities and attractions to appeal to all ages.

“Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths are crucial subjects for young people to embrace, as the future of our local and global industries depends on these Advanced skills."

You can register your interest in this great event at www.burnley.ac.uk/sciencefest.

