Science festival back with a bang

The Burnley College whizz bag Science Festival is back for a third year running next month.

The Burnley College whizz bag Science Festival is back for a third year running next month.

The festival will be held at the college on Saturday, June 16th from 10am to 3pm and visitors can explore a world of scientific and technological breakthroughs, witha team of experts and a whole host of guests who really know their stuff.

Fun for all the family, this free event welcomes everybody to join in and learn about the amazing universe of Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths, with live experiments, eye-popping hands-on activities and amazingly fun games to take part in all day long.

Children of all ages will have fun at this event and food and drinks stalls will be available for refreshments.

Principal of Burnley College Hugh Bramwell said: " Our Science festival has become a highly anticipated date in the local calendar and we’re excited to be hosting it again for the third year.

"Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths are crucial subjects for young people to get to grips with, as the future of our local and global industries depends on these advanced skills.

"It’s fantastic that so many young people from across the North West visit us especially for the Burnley College Science Festival and we look forward to an event that’s bigger and better than ever.”