Schoolgirl's moving song leads emotional tributes for popular Ethan

A song, written and performed by a pupil at the school he attended, is just one of the hundreds of moving tributes for Burnley teenager Ethan Hunt, who died this week.

Georgia Mason’s song for Ethan received 8,000 views within hours of her posting it on social media.

Georgia, who attends Ethan’s school, Blessed Trinity RC College in Burnley, said that although she did not know Ethan he was “still in her thoughts and prayers.”

The whole town has been moved by the death of Ethan who died in Manchester’s Wythenshawe Hospital on Monday four weeks after he was rushed there after falling seriously ill.

Ethan had been in an induced coma for the past four weeks unaware that doctors had to amputate both his legs after he contracted sepsis, a life threatening condition that flares up when the body’s response to infection causes injury to its own tissues and organs.

He had been placed in the coma while doctors tried to bring the infection under control.

His parents, Andrew and Melanie and his older sister, Jodie-Leigh, who had kept a constant bedside vigil since he was rushed into hospital almost a month ago, were with him when he died.

And news of Ethan’s tragic death was broken in a moving and emotional post on social media by Jodie-Leigh (24) who said she never thought “in a million years” this would be something she would have to do.

She said: “Ethan fought so so hard but he was too good for this world. I will miss him and think of him every single day for the rest of my life.

“He was the most amazing boy, son, brother, friend, boyfriend that any of us could have ever wished for.

“I love you so so so much Ethan, until we meet again baby brother.”

Tributes have been flooding in from friends of the family, Ethan’s classmates and also staff from the hospital.

A keen and passionate cyclist, doctors had to take the heartbreaking decision to remove Ethan’s legs from below the knee as the infection had destroyed all the tissue.

Ethan had been suffering from flu’ type symptoms but was rushed to hospital when his mum noticed purple blotches on his legs.

He was later transferred from the Royal Blackburn Hospital to the intensive care unit at Wythenshawe where he suffered three cardiac arrests and scans later confirmed he had sepsis and was in severe respiratory failure with pneumonia and MRSA.

A fundraising page set up by Ethan’s aunt and uncle, Ben and Nicola Spencer, has raised £9,853 in a month.

The heartbreaking news was broken to students at Blessed Trinity in a special assembly and a spokesman for the college said: “Everyone here is devastated.

“Ethan was a lovely young man and a popular member of our Catholic community.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”