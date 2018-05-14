Schoolfriends of brave sepsis victim Ethan raise almost £1,000 in his honour

Classmates of a teenager, who died in March after contracting sepsis, have raised almost £1,000 in his name.

Keen cyclist Ethan Hunt, who was 16, fell ill in February and had to have both legs amputated in Wythenshawe Hospital before he died after contracting sepsis in March.

Fundraising had begun to raise money for artificial legs for Ethan and his school, Blessed Trinity RC College, has continued to raise money for charities chosen by his parents.

Ethan's Year 10 and 11 school friends held a raffle with a hamper donated by Tesco and also carried out a bag pack at the store.

They also have a Burnley FC pendant from Burnley FC in the Community, signed by the players, which will be raffled off in the near future to add to the fund.