Schoolchildren in Burnley let emojis do the talking in special mental health project

A project designed to encourage children to speak about their mental health has been joined by a Burnley primary school.

St Augustine’s RC Primary School have joined the Emojinal Health project – and they will get the chance to sing in a special concert.

The Emojinal Health project will give pupils the opportunity to discover how music can help relieve stress and encourage self-expression as part of it.

The school will have the chance to work with International Opera star Sean Ruanne and, at the end of the project, in support of Child Action North West, there will be a concert at King George’s Hall in November.

“The pupils have all made an emoji wheel where they can change their emotions to show how they are feeling,” said headteacher Sinead Colbeck.

"They may not want to speak out but by turning their wheel we can understand how they feel at a particular moment and act accordingly.

"By singing and having the chance to sing at King George's Hall it will help relieve stress and boost their confidence."

Pupil Bella Bolton said: “We made the wheel and it includes emotions like sick, angry, cool, proud, nervous, amazing, sleepy and sad. We can turn it at our desk to show how we are feeling and then talk about why we are feeling like that.

“I am looking forward to singing in the choir.”