Schoolchildren draw on their imagination for Burnley Lions peace poster competition

Schoolchildren in Burnley and Nelson drew on their imaginations to help create their create posters promoting world peace.

Organised by Burnley Lions, the Peace Poster competition drew 110 entries which members chose the winners from.

Jackie and Frank Seed with Gorton Reagan, Ruby Hacking and Masireh Whalley from Padiham Primary School.

Kindness Matters was the theme for 2018 and seven winners and runners up were chosen.

These were then forwarded to the district Lions competition to compete with entries from across Lancashire.

And for the second year running entries from students at St John the Baptist RC Primary School in Burnley were chosen as first and second. Lucy Phillips came first and Kayleen Imperial second.

Lucy and her family will be invited to the Lions’ District Convention next March to receive the re-engraved trophy on behalf of the school as well as her personal trophy and prize.

Lion Frank Seed with Samuel Thomas Smith of St Paul's School in Nelson.

Last year fellow St John's pupil Allesandra Dimalaluan won the competition.

The other winners were: Padiham Primary School: Winner: Ruby Hacking (10) runners up: Gorton Reagan (10), and Masireh Whalley (nine).

St. John the Baptist RC Primary School, Burnley: runner up Mya Thornton (eight)

St. Paul’s C of E Primary School, Nelson: Winner: Samuel Thomas Smith (seven).

Burnley Lions Peace Poster Competition co-ordinator, Jackie Seed, said: "Well done to all the entrants and congratulations to St. John’s, with special thanks to Mrs. Puttock, who has inspired her art pupils and given them time to produce winning work."

The winner at each school received a trophy engraved with their name and runners up all received a box of chocolates. Every entrant also received a certificate of participation.