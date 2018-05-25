School's sponsored silence raises £1k for vital charity

You could hear a pin drop at a Ribble Valley primary school recently when all of its pupils took part in a sponsored silence in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Local MND sufferer Tony Plant came into Bolton-by-Bowland CE Primary School with his wife Janet to raise awareness of the disease by delivering a talk and a demonstration of the technology used for those who eventually lose their voices because of the incurable disease.

Tony Plant and his wife Janet with Year Six pupil, and close friend of the Plant family, Darcey Madden, and Bolton-by-Bowland Primary School headteacher Paul Holden.

The children were amazed and inspired to do their best to help raise vital funds for the charity. They collected sponsor money from friends and family and conducted a sponsored silence in school.

"Lunchtime was bliss, as the children sat and ate their dinner in absolute silence," said Miss Bennett. Some of the older children worked, played and ate in silence for three hours to try and appreciate what it is like to not have the ability to speak.

Tony and Janet subsequently came into school to watch the children's achievement assembly and were presented with the £1,000 raised by headteacher, Paul Holden and Year Six pupil, and close friend of the Plant family, Darcey Madden.

Mr Holden thanked Tony and Janet for coming in to school to initially raise awareness of the disease, everyone who took part in the sponsored silence and those who contributed to the amazing total.

"For a school of 53 children, to raise that amount of money is a credit to the generous and caring nature of our children and their families. It is something that we can look back on and be very very proud of. Well done and thank you to everyone."

The money raised will be divided equally between the local and national MND associations.