School puts parents and pupils on alert after man attempts to lure student into his car on busy Burnley road

A high school has issued a warning to parents and children after a man tried to lure a student into his car yesterday morning.

Police are now looking into the incident which happened as the pupil was making their way to Shuttleworth College in Padiham.

The student, who was walking along Rossendale Road in Burnley, was approached by a man driving a blue Fiat 500 car with a floral design who then tried to persuade the child to get in the vehicle.

A statement released by the school in Burnley Road yesterday at 8-55am asked parents to encourage their children to walk with friends where possible, not to speak to strangers and to report all suspicious behaviour.

A spokesman for the school said: "All parents have been informed about what happened."