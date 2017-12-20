School boosts toy appeal with generous gifts

Extra gifts and toys, that were spare after a special “Meet Santa” event at a Burnley primary school, were generously donated to the Burnley Express and Salvation Army Christmas Toy Appeal.

The boxes of toys and gifts at St Mary Magdalene’s RC Primary School were presented to Captain Maisie Veacock of the Salvation Army for the appeal which was once again a cracker of a success.

This was thanks to the generous people of Burnley and Padiham who made sure there was an extra gift on their lists this year for the appeal that is now in its 17th year.

Burnley Express readers always rally to support our appeal and this year around 570 children in 230 families will find gifts under their tree on Christmas morning.

Capt. Veacock said: “We would like to thank St Mary Magdalene’s for their generous donation to the appeal, it really does make a difference to so many families who struggle at this time of year.”