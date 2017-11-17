Santa's got to dash to raise charity funds

Runners will paint the town red when an army of Fr Christmases and their elves take up the fight against cancer.

Back for its third year is the colourful Santa Dash in aid of the Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

But Fr Christmas won't be the only VIP - for a Clarets footballer will open up the one-mile race in Towneley Park.

The fun will unfold on Saturday at 10am and will finish with free refreshments at the Garden Centre.

Please dress as Fr Christmas or one of his elves.

For more details and to sign up for £5 per person please visit www.rosemere.org.uk