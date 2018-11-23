Salvage Hunters heading to Lancashire for special episode

A popular Discovery Channel TV show is heading to Lancashire to record a special edition of the programme focusing on quirky and unusual antiques located in some of the county's most historical places.

The episode of Salvage Hunters, also available on Quest TV, will see architectural salvage and antiques expert Drew Pritchard head to the North West as he hunts for items of interest no longer wanted by their current owners taking Drew everywhere from beautiful stately homes to architectural salvage dealers and private collectors to museums.

Now in its 13th season, the show airs to more than a million people in the UK alone and millions more worldwide and has seen Drew buy everything from 16th century oak tables to six-foot 1980s disco balls.

Anyone with any leads for Drew to explore can get in touch to let him know about interesting pieces or people who might fit the bill for the show by calling 02031 790 092.