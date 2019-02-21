Salterforth drink-driver pursued by witness after leaving another motorist injured in crash

A motorist was left injured after a crash with a drink-driver on a Colne roundabout, a court was told.

Hamza Farooq suffered pain in his chest, right shoulder, and left ribs in the collision with Sean Leathen, who drove off, but was followed and blocked in by a witness. Leathen (28) blew 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the police station. The legal limit is 35.

Mr Andrew Robinson, prosecuting, told Burnley magistrates no particular blame was placed on Leathen for the accident.

It took place at 11pm, when Mr Farooq pulled out onto the roundabout. Mr Robinson continued: "I think there have been different accounts of who was to blame for the accident."

A witness followed the defendant and managed to catch up with him and block him in. Leathen was asked why he had driven off and was said to have replied: "Look, I'm drunk. I will be over the limit." Leathen was arrested on Craddock Road by a nearby police officer.

The defendant, who was not represented by a solicitor, told the court: "On the roundabout, he just didn't seem to stop. He came straight out and hit me. I just left the scene in panic, really. Once I realised the car was following I pulled over instantly."

Leathen added: "I didn't say anything about being drunk to the witness. I just mentioned about being over the limit."

The defendant, of Park View Terrace in Salterforth, admitted driving with excess alcohol and failing to stop after an accident on February 3. He was fined £140, with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge and was banned for a year.