Sally goes back to school to help with Kenya trip

A generous young woman went back to school to prepare for a life-changing volunteering trip to Africa.

Sally Coupe (20) will travel to Kenya in June with international development organisation VSO, as part of the UK government funded International Citizen Service programme.

The former St Leonard's CE Padiham pupil must first raise £800 for the organisation, so decided to head back to her old classroom to secure some help.

Sally said: "I was over the moon when St Leonard's agreed to let its pupils fund-raise for my trip. Each child paid £1 for a non-uniform day and they also organised a bake sale which managed to pull me in £300, which takes my total to £625.

"I would like to thank teachers Claire Pilkington and Andrea Gaukroger for helping organise the fund-raising."

The charity which Sally is supporting aims to have a real and lasting impact through sustainable development projects, to help the volunteers learn key life-skills and tackle the causes of poverty.

Sally will work in partnership with Kenyan volunteers to help lift some of the world’s poorest communities out of poverty. She is going over to help families build a better livelihood for themselves and their children. She will be living with a local host family, to fully immerse herself in the local community and gain a better understanding of the challenges they face.

When she's back home in the UK, Sally will join other ICS volunteers to undertake an ‘Action at Home’ project, ensuring that their new skills also benefit their local communities.

To sponsor Sally visit her online fundraising page https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sally-coupe