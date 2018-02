Police are still hunting thieves who broke into a funeral parlour last week.

The break-in happened at Alderson and Horan funeral directors on Rossendale Road, Burnley, between 5-30pm last Thursday and 8-30am on Friday.

Thieves were able to disable CCTV at the premises before making off with a safe containing cash but no items belonging to the deceased were taken.

Police are now appealing for anyone who noticed anything suspicious to contact police on 101 quoting log number 0250 23/02/18 .

