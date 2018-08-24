Saddling up for opening of gift shop at Burnley based horse charity

A charity that specialises in looking after horses is opening an onsite equestrian gift shop.

The Horses and Ponies Protection Association, known as HAPPA, are launching The Fussy Filly at Shores Hey Farm, Blackhouse Lane, Burnley, next Saturday (September 1st).

The grand opening includes a welcoming champagne reception and shoppers will be able to browse the space that has been designed to accommodate both equestrian supplies and a selection of horsey and animal themed gifts.

Laura Brown, HAPPA Equine Development Officer, said: “HAPPA, like many charities, is looking at other ways to increase funds to deliver its core mission-equine welfare.

"We have the extra space and a growing shop so it seemed like the perfect time to expand and incorporate the gift shop and our equestrian stock.

“In a fast paced world people love to be able to shop but being able to interact with the product before you buy can sometimes be the deal breaker.

“Our aim is that the new shop will deliver this for people who love horses and help us continue to deliver the very best in equine welfare for the horses and ponies at Shores Hey Farm.”