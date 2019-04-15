Saddle up and enjoy Ribble Valley’s cycling scene

With less than two months to go until this year’s Ribble Valley Ride, the organisers found themselves with a big problem!

The Fell Bike and Tri Superstore, their Start-Finish venue for the last three years, decided they had to close.

But within a week of the news, the charity cycling event was rescued when Hanson Cement offered the use of their site and Training Building.

Event Organiser and Ribble Valley charity stalwart, Bill Honeywell, said: “Last year we had over 500 entrants and over the last five years the Ribble Valley Ride has raised almost £45,000 for the Rosemere Cancer Foundation and other deserving charities.

“So, when we lost our HQ venue, we knew we had to act quickly and we are so grateful to Hanson Cement for their help and enthusiasm in providing excellent alternative premises.”

Gary Young, site manager of Hanson Cement Clitheroe, confirmed the move, saying: “We were pleased to be able to help this well-respected event and in doing so further support our local community. We’ll be working with the organisers to ensure another well-supported, safe event for hundreds of cyclists.”

The Ride enjoyed a further boost when Applethwaite Homes, part of the Eric Wright Group, pledged financial support, which means that the Rosemere and other charities will benefit even more.

Eric Wright Civil Engineering were the main contractor for the new Pendle Road roundabout and Applethwaite are currently building 34 bungalows for the over-55s off Peel Park Avenue.

Managing Director, Colin Hetherington, said: “We’re delighted to support this excellent local event which helps keep people fit whilst also supporting vital charities.”

The Ribble Valley Ride, which takes place on June 9th, also supports Dan’s Trust and Prostate Cancer UK, and is also sponsored by Envair, pharmaceutical and laboratory clean air specialists.

The popular event will feature three great routes through the Ribble Valley and Yorkshire Dales, a choice of 100, 60 and 25 miles to suit all abilities and legendary food stops!

Anyone wanting more details including how to enter, please visit www.ribblevalleyride.org

