RunAway Challenge: Burnley solcitors' lends crucial support for Scott's mammoth 250-mile Bournemouth run

A Burnley solicitors' firm have thrown their support behind Clarets fan and ultra-marathon runner Scott Cunliffe's national headline-making RunAway Challenge, sponsoring his run to Bournemouth for Sean Dyche's team's game at the Vitality Stadium.

Keen to lend a hand as Scott embarks on yet another gargantuan physical exertion as part of his charity endeavour, Donald Race & Newton Solicitors are sponsoring the 17th leg of his RunAway Challenge, which will see him running dusk until dawn for 10 straight days to get from Turf Moor down to the south coast for Burnley's match tomorrow.

Scott (45), has spent the whole of the 2018/19 Premier League season running to every away game, cover 2,550 miles and raising over £16,200 for the football club's official charity, Burnley FC in the Community. Almost home and dry, he has just three more matches before the end of the season - Bournemouth, Chelsea, and the comparably neighbourly Everton.

“Scott is doing something amazing for a well-loved local charity and we are extremely happy to be able to support him on his journey," said Director of DRN David Lawson, with the firm providing accommodation and food along Scott's 250-mile journey. "Scott and I have known each other since we went to Park Hill school together, and it is brilliant to see how much of his challenge he has smashed so far.

"Good luck from everyone at DRN!” David added.

To make a donation to Scott's commendable cause, head to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/therunawaychallenge, and to keep up with his progress, follw him on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.