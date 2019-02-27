RunAway Challenge: Burnley businessman sponsors Scott Cunliffe's Premier League run to Newcastle

A Burnley businessman has gone that extra mile after sponsoring the incredible Scott Cunliffe’s latest Premier League run.

The 44-year-old Clarets fan, who is running to every Burnley away league game this season, made it to St James’ Park just 40 minutes before kick-off after running 118 miles in three days.

Liam Kilbride, owner of LPK Facilities Management, said he had been blown away by Scott’s RunAway Challenge and had wanted to support him on his latest journey.

“What he’s been doing is just incredible. I’ve been following him on Facebook and it’s unbelievable.

“I wanted to try and help out so I said I’d sponsor his run to Newcastle. It’s to pay for his hotel and trainers. At the beginning of his challenge he was paying for everything himself.”

Liam recently set up LPK Facilities Management to help local businesses with any building maintenance they may need.

And he encouraged other local firms to help out Scott as he nears the end of his season long challenge.

“I think he still needs sponsors for Chelsea and Bournemouth so it would be great if we could find him a couple of sponsors for those games. The man deserves it.”

Scott said this was the most he had ever run in three days and admitted he had underestimated the final day.

“It was lucky I didn’t press snooze another couple of times on the alarm in the morning or I may not have made it.

“It was a fair slog. I was running until 10pm on the Monday and when I got to the village I was staying there was nowhere open to get any food.

“I didn’t sleep well either that night so the Tuesday was tough because you’re tired and hungry but you don’t have enough time to rest or eat the right amount of food. I’d underestimated that leg by eight miles as well so it was tough but epic, too. I did enjoy it.

“LPK Facilities Management were massively supportive and I will be forever grateful to them; to all the companies that have helped me.

“Without local firms backing me it would be impossible to complete this dream.”

Scott is hoping to raise £25,000 for the charitable foundations of all 20 Premier League clubs.

Anybody wishing to donate can do so by clicking here.