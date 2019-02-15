Rugby legends set to attend Burnley RUFC charity dinner for Doddie Weir's MND foundation

Burnley Rugby Club is gearing up to welcome a pair of the sport's legendary figures to a fundraising dinner tonight in aid of former Scotland lock Doddie Weir's motor neurone disease charity, the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation.

Having already raised over £1m, the foundation has inspired the rugby community across the world to come together and raise crucial funds for motor neurone disease research with Burnley RUFC set to do their part by hosting a sold-out charity dinner - organised by Phil Harbour, Stuart Douglas, and Paul Roden - at the club with all proceeds going to the charity.

Doddie during his playing career with Scotland.

A 61-cap Scotland international, Weir (48) was diagnosed with MND in June 2017 and was due to appear at the charity dinner only for ill health to curtail his appearance. Nevertheless, the club will be welcoming two former British and Irish Lions as guests of honour at the event, with dual-code international wing John Bentley and legendary former Scottish centre Scott Hastings (who retired as the country's most-capped ever player) both set to attend.

"We've had Doddie down speaking here before when I was the Chairman, so me, Stuart, and Paul got together and said we wanted to do something," said Phil Harbour, with around 80 people expected to be in attendance. "It's been really well received.

"It's special to be involved in fundraising for Doddie's foundation and to have two British and Irish Lions coming down; Scott and John are legends in their own right," Phil added, with Scott now the chairman of Doddie's foundation. "It's great to have them - we've had a few big names from the rugby fraternity down, the likes of Peter Wheeler and Gareth Chilcott, so it should be great."

For more information on Doddie's foundation, head to https://www.myname5doddie.co.uk/ and to donate or host a fundraiser, head to https://www.justgiving.com/myname5-doddiefoundation.