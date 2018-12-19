Rudolph and his pals dash through snow to visit Burnley primary school

Excited pupils at a Burnley primary school could not believe their eyes when a group of very special visitors dropped in to see them this week.

Father Christmas's reindeers paid a flying visit to Holy Trinity Primary School, much to the delight of the children and also the staff.

Reception class children meet the reindeer and the elf at Holy Trinity Primary School in Burnley.

The visit was kept as a complete surprise for the pupils who got their first glimpse of the animals when they came out of their classrooms and into the yard.

All the pupils had written letters for Santa which they were able to hand over personally to the elf who accompanied the reindeers.

And he packed them away safely and promised the children they would be delivered to Father Christmas in his workshop when they arrived back at the North Pole.

The children have been taking part in Lancashire County Council's We Are Reading scheme to encourage more children to pick up a book. It will conclude next year on World Book Day.

Laila Birkett reads to Lightning the reindeer before he sets off back to the North Pole

And the pupils took advantage to show off the reading skills they have learned when pupil Laila Birkett read a a Christmas story to Lightning the Reindeer.