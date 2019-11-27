RSPCA appeal after teenagers attack dog in Pendle

The RSPCA is appealing for witnesses after a dog was brutally attacked by a group of teengers in Pendle.



Little Millie, a Jack Russell-type dog, was kicked and beaten during the sickening assualt which happened at the top of New Road in Earby, at around 7-40pm on Saturday, November 16th.

RSPCA inspector Adam Dickenson said: “There was a disturbance involving a large number of young people on the street outside Millie’s house.

“Her owner opened their door to see what was going on and Millie ran out.

“Several of the teenagers kicked and beat Millie before her owner was able to get to her.

“She was bleeding from her mouth and eye and suffered bruising to the left side of her face, both sides of her body and her back right leg.”

Around 20 teenagers thought to be aged 14 or 15 years old were present at the time of the incident, and the RSPCA understands some of these took photos and video of what happened.

Adam said: “I want to appeal to anyone who has any specific information about what happened to come forward.

“Millie is still suffering from the effects of this attack several days later.

“At first, Millie wouldn’t come out from behind the sofa, her owners couldn't stop her shaking and she would appear to lose consciousness.

“She is now moving around tentatively and was happy to greet me when I visited her, tail wagging and wanting a fuss.

"However, when let out for the toilet, she runs, goes and then comes back in straight away and will not be taken out on the lead for a walk anymore.”

Anybody with information is urged to contact the RSPCA inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018 and leave a message for Adam.