Royal wedding street party celebrations begin

Children and staff at Bolton-by-Bowland CE Primary School were privileged to have two very special guests at their Royal Wedding picnic lunch.

"Prince Harry and Meghan Markle" took time out of their busy wedding schedule to celebrate with the wellwishers whilst they enjoyed a picnic prepared by Mrs Cross and Mrs Simpson.

The children enjoyed their lunch, dressed in their finest party clothing, in the decorated playground whilst the royal visitors walked round and chatted to them.

Mr Holden, the headteacher, said: "It was a very special moment for the school and the children thoroughly enjoyed the occasion."