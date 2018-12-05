Roughlee mum scoops prestigious BritMums blogging award

A Roughlee mum who has worked with elite brands like Walt Disney World has been crowned a winner in the national Brilliance in Blogging Awards.

Sarah Christie beat off stiff competition from writers and influencers across the country to win the prestigious BritMums' BIBS Choice Award 2018 for her blog, Extraordinary Chaos.

She said: "I am so honoured to have been chosen by BritMums’ for this special award.

"Blogging has brought our family so much. The decision to work on my blog full-time was the best decision I have ever made."

The talented writer has worked with top brands like Walt Disney World, Elite Island Resorts, Mark Warner, Belling, Prestige and Cricut, and regularly reviews shows at the Palace and Opera House in Manchester.

The mum-of-two set up Extraordinary Chaos in 2014 as a way to record her family life. It also covers travel, food and interiors.

It began as a project with her students but she soon discovered it was a great way of documenting travel and family memories.

She has been blogging for nearly five years and left her career as a teacher in further education to work on her blog and have more time at home with her family.

She said: "I don't really have a niche. Instead I write about things I love to do, visit, make and eat which seems to have resonated with the people who read my blog."

Sarah is also the co-editor of family travel blog, Cruising With Kids.

To check out her work visit http://extraordinarychaos.com