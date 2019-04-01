Rotary coffee morning spells out success for Burnley, Pendle and Ribble Valley dictionary project

A local Rotarian hosted a coffee morning at her home to raise money and help schoolchildren with their reading.

Kathy Watson raised more than £300 from the coffee morning for the annual dictionary project.

She said: "We provide dictionaries to every child in their final year of junior school to every school in Padiham, Hapton, Read, Newchurch and Roughlee.

"We also encourage the children to take part in a competition outlining the benefits of a dictionary over a computer, the standards of the entries are outstanding although we do disqualify any entries with spelling errors."