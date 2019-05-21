Romantic couple make history as they become first to tie the knot in Burnley park

A Burnley couple will make history on their wedding day when they become the first to tie the knot in one of the town's parks.

Rosina Walker and Matthew Campbell will hold their wedding in the newly refurbished pavilion cafe in Thompson Park on Friday.

And it is almost as if fate decided they should hold their big day there as it was also the place where they became engaged three years ago.

Engineer Matthew chose to propose Rosina on the bridge over the boating lake as they had taken a romantic stroll around the park on one of their first dates.

And they will hold a traditional English handfastening ceremony on the steps of the pavilion overlooking the bridge.

Rosina (31) said: "I always wanted to get married somewhere outdoors so this has been a magical journey from the start.

"Neither of us are religious so we have chosen a traditional ceremony with a blessing and we couldn't imagine a lovelier setting than Thompson Park as it has so much meaning to us."

The blessing will be performed by Michelle Woolfenden who is chairman of the Friends of Thompson and Queens Parks.

Michelle has even made the woven arch that the couple will stand under as the ceremony is performed.

Although details of her dress are top secret, Rosina, who is a bank clerk, revealed she will be arriving in a 1920s vintage car with four bridesmaids in tow and flowergirls, Amaliea (11) and three-year-old Annabella, the couple's daughters.

The bridesmaids will arrive at the park in a double decker bus that will the take all the guests to the reception at Clitheroe's Holmes Mill.

Guests will be treated to glasses of champagne and prosecco as they arrive but as an extra quirky touch to the day, the couple will be handing out Walker's crisps, in homage to Rosina's surname and Campbell's shortbread to honour Matthew's surname.

And the memory of the special day is set to live on as children at the wedding will be given painted rocks to hide around the park for other visitors to find in the future.

The couple, who have been together for eight years, are planning a honeymoon in Las Vegas where they will also be required to get married again as the blessing is not recognised in civil law.