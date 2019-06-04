Romantic Burnley couple all set to say 'I do' in style after winning £10,000 dream wedding

A romantic Burnley couple are celebrating after winning a £10,000 wedding of their dreams.

Natalie Entwistle and Jordan Molyneaux will tie the knot in the luxurious setting of The Gamekeepers' Inn in Skipton in June next year.

The package includes a reception for 80, accommodation and a spa package at the magnificent venue.

The couple, who live in the Brunshaw area, are still taking the fabulous good news in as they have only just returned from a dream trip to New York where Jordan popped the question!

It was a complete surprise for Natalie as the trip had been arranged to celebrate Jordan's 30th birthday.

Natalie, who is 28 and works as a mental health nurse in Preston, said: "The trip was all about Jordan so his proposal was a total shock to me but of course, I said yes."

Natalie entered the competition on social media and didn't give it a second thought until she was contacted by Angela Jackson, the venue's wedding co-ordinator, to tell her that out of 1,200 entries Natalie had been drawn as the winner.

Natalie said: "I couldn't believe it at first, it was a real shock but we were absolutely delighted.

"We hadn't even started to plan a date or venue but now that has all been taken care of and I am already thinking about the colour scheme"

And as the couple and most of their relatives are Burnley fans Claret and Blue may feature heavily!

Jordan, who works in the laminating section at Burnley's Veka, admitted this is the first thing he has won since he struck lucky with hook a duck at the fair as a child!

Angela said: “We are delighted to be able to offer Natalie and Jordan such an amazing deal and look forward to June, 2020 to help them celebrate in style.”