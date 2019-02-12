Rogue traders warning after fraudsters try to dupe elderly Burnley man out of thousands of pounds

Police have sent out a warning about rogue traders after fraudsters after tried to dupe an elderly Burnley man out of thousands of pounds.

The message has gone out after the victim, who lives in the Rosegrove and Lowerhouse area of the town, answered his front door to the fraudster who told him that his company had re-done his drive and he owed £4,500.

The suspect went on to say that he was doing another job nearby which he would get a £8,000 cheque for, and he would give this to the victim if the victim went to the bank, withdrew £3,500 in cash, and handed it over.

The victim went to the bank but fortunately told them what had happened and they prevented him from drawing any money out.

A police spokesman said: "Fraudsters who target people in this way are incredibly plausible and invariably seek out people who they know are vulnerable.

"We would therefore ask you to keep an eye on older friends and relatives, or anyone who needs a bit of extra looking after, and remind them to be cautious and never to draw out money based on someone coming to their door."

A police website offers good advice on how to deal with suspected fraudsters at http://socsi.in/ljtK1 and police would also offer the following tips:

STOP - Before you answer the door, stop and think if you are expecting anyone. Make sure your back door and any other doors leading outside are locked before you go to the front door. If you feel uncomfortable don’t answer the door and lock it.

CHAIN - Open the door with the chain or door bar in place. These act as a barrier when talking to unexpected callers. Talk through a window if you can.

CHECK - Always ask for ID. Genuine callers will always have identification. If you are still uncertain, phone the organisation and confirm the person’s identity. Genuine callers will be happy to wait.