Road works chaos should be short lived says council spokesman

Road works in Read which caused severe tailbacks this morning should be finished by the end of tomorrow.

Drainage-related work is currently being carried out by Lancashire County Council in the centre of Read with two-way signals in place.

The road works caused serious traffic tailbacks this morning with cars queued up all the way down Whalley Road.

However, a spokesman for the county council said the disruption should be short lived and that the work, which started today, should be finished by the end of tomorrow.